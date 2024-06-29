IIT Madras Launches Worlds First MBA in Digital Maritime And Supply Chain

IIT Madras has launched world's first MBA in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain to cater to the needs of working professionals worldwide. The 24-month programme has been designed to equip global professionals with the skills necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape of maritime trade and supply chain management.

The programme offers a unique blend of online learning and on-campus immersion modules, providing flexibility while ensuring a comprehensive educational experience. Over two years, the participants will engage with cutting-edge digital technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain, enhancing their ability to tackle modern maritime challenges and drive career advancement.

Candidates having a Bachelor's Degree having secured at least 60 per cent marks and a minimum of two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply. The admission process includes an online IIT Madras Admission Test followed by personal interviews for shortlisted candidates.

The programme fee is Rs 9 lakh payable in instalments. Scholarships covering up to 50 per cent of the course fee are available, and the programme is eligible for bank loans.

The first batch will commence in September 2024. The course has been developed by IIT Madras Departments of Management Studies and Ocean Engineering along with industry partner i-maritime Consultancy.