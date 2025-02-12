IIT Madras Launches Web-Enabled MTech In AI For Working Professionals

IIT Madras has launched a new Web-Enabled MTech (Web MTech) programme in Artificial Intelligence for working professionals who seek to upskill in AI while continuing their employment. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the programme can visit the official website of IIT Madras for detailed information. The deadline to apply for the course is May 31, 2025. The classes for the course will commence during August/September 2025.

Applications are open for all 11 disciplines of Web MTech, including the newly launched AI specialization. The details about entrance exam syllabi, programme structure, and application guidelines are available on the website https://code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech

Web MTech programmes are offered across the below disciplines and specialisations:

Aerospace Engineering (Aerospace Engg, Ammunition Technology)

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Science and Engineering (Information Security)

Electrical Engineering (Integrated Circuits & Systems, Communication Systems & Signal Processing, Multimedia, Microelectronics)

Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Design, Automotive Technology)

E-Mobility

Eligibility

Candidates having a minimum of two years of work experience with relevant educational background per specialisation are eligible to apply. Selection of the candidates will be made through an entrance test covering discipline-specific topics and/or interviews.

The key benefits of this programme includes the opportunity to learn and upskill without having to quit jobs and the flexibility to pace the degree to suit work commitments.

Previously, IIT Madras offered a Web MTech in Industrial AI, catering to specific industry applications. Recognising the need for a broader and more comprehensive AI curriculum, the institute has now introduced this expanded programme, covering fundamental and advanced AI techniques with applications across multiple sectors. The programme also provides extensive hands-on experience through labs and projects.

Course structure

The Web MTech programme allows professionals to earn a Master's degree from IIT Madras with the flexibility of attending live virtual evening/weekend classes and accessing recorded sessions.

Students will be assessed through remote-proctored interim evaluations and center-based end-semester exams. They can also undertake projects within their work domain, making the learning experience directly applicable to their professional roles.