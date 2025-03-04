IIT Madras Launches Industry-Skilling Training for Students, Professionals

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) EduTech to launch a series of industry-skilling Joint Certification Programmes. The certification programmes offers more than 100 courses to equip students and professionals with the essential skills needed to meet the dynamic demands of the engineering and technology sectors.



The curriculum is exclusively crafted by industry experts from L&T. The Joint Certification Programs offer Short Term Certification and Executive Certification options. The programs cover key engineering disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Electronics and Communication Engineering. Emerging Technologies like AI, IoT, Digitalisation, Robotics, Cyber Physical Systems, Next Gen Energy Storage, Hydrogen Technology and Industry 4.0, among others, will also be covered.



Information about all 100+ courses and enrolment links is available on the following link: https://lntedutech.com/iitmpravartak-joint-certification-programs/



IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

The key highlights of these programs include:

Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Courses designed by top industry experts.

Prestigious Certification: Recognized by IITM Pravartak and L&T EduTech.

Flexible Learning: Self-paced e-learning accessible anytime, anywhere.

The trending programs include: