IIT Madras Invites Applications For PhD Admissions 2025, Check Fellowship, Other Details

IIT Madras PhD admission 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is currently accepting applications for PhD admissions. The deadline for application submission is October 31, 2024. Candidates shortlisted for the programme will be notified about the "written test and interview" or "interview" details via email, including the date, time, and venue.

IIT Madras PhD admission 2025: Application Fee Structure

General/EWS/OBC-NCL Male: Rs 1,000

GN/EWS/OBC-NCL Transgender: Rs 1,000

GN/EWS/OBC-NCL Female: Rs 500

SC/ST: Rs 500

PwD: Rs 500

Foreign nationals, including PIO and OCI card holders, are exempt from paying the application fee. Candidates aiming to apply to multiple departments or research programs must submit separate applications and fees.

Applicants from the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS categories are required to submit their respective certificates, issued after April 1, 2024, at the time of the interview or admission. A soft copy of the online application along with relevant documents must be submitted by shortlisted candidates during the written test or interview.

IIT Madras PhD admission 2025: Financial Assistance

PhD and MS scholars admitted under the Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA) scheme are eligible for financial assistance. They are required to work eight hours per week in their respective departments.

PhD HTRA Scholars: Rs 37,000 per month for the first two years and Rs 42,000 for the next three years, with HRA as per government norms.

MS by Research HTRA Scholars: Rs 12,400 per month for the initial two years, with an extension of six months based on recommendations.

Other scholarships like UGC-JRF, CSIR-JRF, and INSPIRE are available for eligible candidates, and fellowship amounts will follow the funding agency's guidelines.

For more details on eligibility, application procedures, and the selection process, candidates are advised to visit the department's website.