IIT Madras Invites Applications For Online MBA Programme In Digital Maritime And Supply Chain

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is currently accepting applications for its two-year Online MBA programme in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain, designed for professionals and entrepreneurs looking to advance their careers. The flexible programme allows for completion in up to four years, with a course fee of Rs 9 lakh. The institute offers scholarships covering up to 50% of the course fee for eligible candidates. The registration deadline is September 19. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website.

Programme Highlights:

Cutting-Edge Curriculum: Focused on leveraging digital technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain in maritime and supply chain sectors.

Career Advancement: Aims to enhance employability and provide upward and lateral mobility in global markets.

Real-World Projects: Collaborate with leading corporates on live digital transformation projects.

Entrepreneurial Support: Access to IIT Madras's Incubation and Startup Platform for launching ventures.

Global Networking: International networking opportunities with global professionals.

Campus Engagement: Six immersive sessions on the IIT Madras campus, offering hands-on learning.

Lifetime Resources: Enjoy lifetime membership to the Digital Maritime Library.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree (or equivalent) with at least 55% marks or possess professional qualifications like CA, CS, or ICWA, alongside a minimum of two years of full-time work experience as of June 15, 2024.

Programme Structure:

Courses: 20 core courses, 12 electives, and 7 project-based digital transformation modules.

Credits: Total 192 credits, distributed across eight quarters.

Delivery Mode: Primarily online, with two sessions per week in the evenings or weekends, complemented by physical campus immersion sessions.

Participants can also opt for a postgraduate diploma after completing the first year.

Admission Process:

The selection process includes the IIT Madras Admission Test (IAT), a 90-minute online exam, or a valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score from the past five years. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a personal interview.