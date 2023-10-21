IIT Madras Invites Applications For Assistant Professor, Check Details To Apply

IIT Madras has invited applications from eligible candidates for faculty position at the level of Assistant Professor. Candidates with exceptional high-quality research with commitment to teaching and research can apply for the post.

The vacancy is open for various departments including Aerospace Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Applied Mechanics, Management Studies, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Civil Engineering, Ocean Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Medical Sciences and Technology and Engineering Design.

While there is no specific deadline for the submission of applications for the faculty position, candidates can register for the same before December 31, 2023.

The official website of the institute mentions, "Applications will be accepted throughout the year till December 31, 2023. Candidates who meet the prescribed qualifications should not wait for any other announcement of recruitment to submit the application. Registration forms and instructions can be found at the site."

The reservation policy of the Ministry of Education, government of India regarding SC/ST/OBC(NCL)

/EWS and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will be applicable during the admission process. Candidates belonging to these categories will get reservations during admissions.

Eligibility

Candidates with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree are eligible to apply.

They must have specialisation in the appropriate area or branch with consistently good academic record throughout.

Candidates should not have completed 36 year as on December 31, 2023. Age relaxation is applicable for OBC, SC/ST, PwD and women candidates.

Candidates who have less than three years of post-PhD industrial, research, teaching experience may be considered for the post of Assistant professor (Grade1).

Pay

The pay band for Assistant professor Grade 2 is Rs 70,900, while that for Grade 1 is Rs 1,01,500.