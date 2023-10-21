IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline For Joint Admission Test For Masters, Check Details

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the registration dates for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). The last date for registration has been revised to October 25.

The exam is conducted for admission to various postgraduate programmes including MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (Research), MSc MTech dual degree, Joint MSc, PhD and MSc PhD dual degree across multiple disciplines in premier institutes of the country.

Candidates in merit list are eligible for admission to around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

Mode

The exam is conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The test papers consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. The candidates may appear in one or two test papers. For two test papers, the second paper must be carefully selected to avoid session clash.

Eligibility to apply

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. Foreign national with undergraduate degrees from Indian universities are also eligible to apply subject to certain conditions set by the admitting institute.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2024 will be eligible to apply for admission to the academic programmes of the admitting institutes subject to satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs).

Admission will be given to students based on All India Rank (AIR) in each test paper of the exam, reservation policy of Government of India and the availability of seats.

The admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters will be released on January 8, 2024. The examination will be conducted in around 100 cities in the country on February 11, 2024. The results will be announced on March 22, 2024.