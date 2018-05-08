IIT Kharagpur's VGSOM Records 100 Per Cent Placement

Several companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Nomura and Trident Group also visited the VGSOM campus for the first time, it said.
Data analyst, product management, strategic analyst, financial analyst, operations manager and marketing manager were some of the roles that were offered by the different organisations.
The IIT KGP statement also said that the summer placement for the batch of 2019 was over and recorded 100 per cent placement too.
The 2019 batch comprising 123 students received a total number of 141 offers from 66 companies, including Google, Accenture Digital and Amazon.
The Dean of VGSOM and the Co-Chairperson of Placements Committee Professor Prabina Rajib said, "100 per cent placement was possible due to the calibre of the students, the faculty and the reputation of the institute."
IIT KGP's Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSOM) was ranked among the top ten management schools in India by the Human Resource Development Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year.
