IIT Kharagpur's VGSOM Records 100 Per Cent Placement

IIT Kharagpur's Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSOM) has recorded 100 per cent placement during the final placement process for the class of 2018.

Education | | Updated: May 08, 2018 19:56 IST
IIT Kharagpur's Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSOM) has recorded 100 per cent placement during the final placement process for the class of 2018. The batch comprising 111 students bagged 126 offers at the end of final placement session, an IIT KGP statement said today. ITC Ltd, Titan, Amazon, JP Morgan, CRISIL, HSBC were top recruiters among the 68 companies that participated in the placement session, the statement said.

Several companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Nomura and Trident Group also visited the VGSOM campus for the first time, it said.

Data analyst, product management, strategic analyst, financial analyst, operations manager and marketing manager were some of the roles that were offered by the different organisations.

The IIT KGP statement also said that the summer placement for the batch of 2019 was over and recorded 100 per cent placement too.

The 2019 batch comprising 123 students received a total number of 141 offers from 66 companies, including Google, Accenture Digital and Amazon.

The Dean of VGSOM and the Co-Chairperson of Placements Committee Professor Prabina Rajib said, "100 per cent placement was possible due to the calibre of the students, the faculty and the reputation of the institute." 

IIT KGP's Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSOM) was ranked among the top ten management schools in India by the Human Resource Development Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

