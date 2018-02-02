IIT Kharagpur To Showcase India's Cultural History Through Scientific Perspective In Book Fair

Prof Joy Sen, who has been associated with IIT Kharagpur SandHI s research and outreach programme, told PTI that the institution has already made much headway with this initiative, given its indepth research into language systems, musicology and iconography, that goes back several years.
"The challenge was how to take the findings of this research and the new ways of thinking to the public, especially to the youth and children," Sen said.
One has to cross boundaries and IIT Kharagpur has taken the first step towards achieving that goal through its outreach via the book fair, he said.
The well-decorated stall at the Kolkata International Book Fair has huge collages of media reports plastered on its walls combined with information about SandHI s plans and research findings.
