IIT Kharagpur Placements: Over 1,000 Offers At IIT-KGP In Eight Days

The first phase of the 2017-18 placement season at IIT-Kharagpur has so far seen over 1,000 offers by both Indian and global corporates, the premier institute said today.The 1,000-mark was surpassed when Standard Chartered Bank and Wipro made 13 offers each, while Capgemini made 12 offers, IIT-KGP said in a statement.Quantiphi Analytics emerged as the largest recruiter of the season till date offering 34 jobs, followed by Intel at 33, it said.While 30 international offers have already been made by companies like Microsoft, Uber, Mercari, LG Korea and Konica, there were 29 offers from PSUs including ISRO, ONGC and IOCL, said Debasis Deb, PhD Chairman, Career Development Centre, IIT-KGP.The first phase of placement will continue till December 14, and the second phase will commence from the second week of January, the statement added.