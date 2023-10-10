IIT Kanpur's Programme Will Create Professionals For Next Generation Wireless Technologies

IIT Kanpur's programme on Next Generation Wireless Technologies.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for the eMasters degree in Next Generation Wireless Technologies. The programme has been designed for working professionals by the Department of Electrical Engineering. Applications for the same are open till October 31, 2023.

The programme has been launched with an aim to address the growing demands for professionals in the Next Generation Wireless Technologies which has created a dire need for a highly skilled workforce. While many countries are successfully using 5G and preparing for 6G, India is lagging behind due to the lack of industry talent, capital crunch and advancement roadmaps. The lack of practical knowledge and conceptual understanding has held back the sector from evolving, IIT Kanpur noted. The programme has been designed to help in filling this gap of professionals by training them to design, build, and deploy modern digital Next Generation Wireless Technologies.

Couse structure of the programme

The course is contents include core modules such as Wireless Communication, Probability and Random Processes, Applied Linear Algebra for Wireless Communication, and Digital Communication Systems.

The programme aims to train professionals in equipment and device technology that aids in delivering expertise in voice, data, and multimedia information. Professionals will also receive training in designing, operating, installing, and practicing Next Generation Wireless Technologies to meet various industry needs.

Admission process

Admission process to the programme does not require GATE score. Professionals have the flexibility to finish the programme in 1-3 years. The programme is taught by world-class faculty and researchers from the institute. The classes are conducted only during the weekend in live interactive format coupled with self-paced learning. The immersive learning format allows professionals to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet eminent faculty and network with experienced professionals.

Over 600 professionals have already completed the academic requirements for eMasters degree programmes from IIT Kanpur. The fresh batches for the course will start from January 2024.