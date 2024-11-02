IIT Kanpur To Celebrate 65th Foundation Day Today

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) will celebrate its 65th Foundation Day today. Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest and will address the audience and students.



On its Foundation Day, IIT Kanpur will honor 18 alumni with prestigious awards, including the Distinguished Alumnus Awards for those who have made outstanding contributions in their fields, the Distinguished Service Awards for alumni who have supported the institute's growth and mission, and the Young Alumnus Awards for notable achievements early in their careers. Additionally, three Institute Fellow Awards will be given to faculty members who have significantly contributed to the institute's development.



Established in 1959, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur holds the distinction of being recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India through an Act of Parliament. Renowned for science and engineering education, IIT Kanpur has made notable contributions to research and development over the years. Its campus spans 1,050 acres and offers a wealth of academic and research facilities, including 19 departments, 26 centers, three interdisciplinary programs, and two specialized schools covering engineering, science, design, humanities, and management. The institute comprises over 590 faculty members and a community of more than 9,500 students.



Recently, IIT Kanpur launched a fellowship program to recognise and support exceptional PhD students who display outstanding academic and research capabilities. Named the Fellowship for Academic and Research Excellence (FARE), it aims to encourage the timely completion of doctoral studies while promoting high-quality research output. The fellowship offers financial support for up to 12 months, with a stipend equivalent to that of the institute's Post-Doctoral fellows, along with additional research-related grants.