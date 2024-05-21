IIT Kanpur Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) offers scholarships to meritorious students annually. The scholarships cover college fee concessions and direct benefit transfers to the students' bank accounts.

The institute offers merit-cum-means scholarships, INSPIRE scholarships, and donor scholarships to students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Scholarship Opportunities:

Merit cum Means Scholarship: Full tuition waiver and a monthly pocket allowance of Rs 1,000 for students maintaining a minimum CPI of 6.5. For those with CPI between 6.0 and 6.5, the pocket allowance is withdrawn. Eligibility is based on parental income certificate for non-SC/ST students with annual income less than Rs 4,50,000.

INSPIRE Scholarship: Rs 30,000 per semester (Rs 60,000 annually) and a research grant of Rs 20,000 for students ranking within AIR 10,000 in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics departments. Recipients must maintain a CPI of 6.0 and provide an undertaking of non-receipt of other scholarships.

Donor Scholarships: Meritorious and needy students with CPI ≥ 6.0 and Total Family Annual Income (TFAI) < TFAI_norm (currently 6.0 lacs) are eligible. Criteria may be relaxed, and scholarships awarded based on specific department and year criteria.

Free-Basic-Mess Scholarship: Available for SC/ST students with parental income less than Rs 4,50,000, providing free basic mess bill and pocket allowance.

Sports Scholarship: Up to 20 scholarships annually of Rs 1,000 per month for 9 months awarded based on leadership and excellence in sports activities.

External Scholarship: Assistance provided in applying for external scholarships. Information available on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for various Government of India scholarships.

