IIT Kanpur Launches Online Platform To Help Students In CUET Preparation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has launched "SATHEE CUET," a new online platform designed to enhance preparation for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This initiative marks an expansion of SATHEE's successful platforms for JEE, NEET, SSC, IBPS, and ICAR, reinforcing its commitment to accessible and high-quality educational resources.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, SATHEE CUET aims to transform the exam preparation landscape with innovative tools and comprehensive support. The platform offers a wide array of resources, including recorded lectures from noted faculty, interactive live sessions with subject experts, and a vast collection of practice questions. Utilising AI-driven analytics, SATHEE CUET monitors student progress and highlights areas for improvement, ensuring targeted and effective learning.

Students can access SATHEE CUET through the official website or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The introduction of SATHEE CUET is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make quality education accessible to every student. By providing specialized resources for CUET preparation, we aim to empower students with the tools they need to achieve excellence in competitive exams and succeed in their chosen fields."

The platform also features a comprehensive test series to help students benchmark their performance against national standards.

Professor Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator of the SATHEE project, noted, "SATHEE CUET has been meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of CUET aspirants. Our goal is to offer a platform that not only prepares students for the exams but also fosters a deeper understanding of their chosen subjects, helping them excel in their higher education journey."

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, highlighted the platform's alignment with national educational goals: "SATHEE CUET will provide students with equitable access to high-quality, structured learning resources, empowering them to prepare confidently for their exams. The SATHEE platform upholds our commitment to inclusive education and aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 to make academic excellence accessible to all."

CUET Exam:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities and participating institutions across India. It assesses candidates' aptitude and subject knowledge, offering access to prestigious institutions like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The CUET exam paves the way for diverse undergraduate programmes, leading to varied career opportunities in academia, research, industry, and public service.



IIT Kanpur is renowned for its high standards in science and engineering education and its significant R&D contributions.