IIT Kanpur, KGMU Lucknow Collaborate For Healthcare Innovation Programme

SIB-SHInE aims to cultivate a cohort of emerging biodesign innovators driving healthcare transformation.

In an effort to promote innovation in healthcare and harness the talents of aspiring entrepreneurs, engineers, designers, and clinicians across India, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) collaborated with King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow to launch the second cohort of the School of International Biodesign-Synergising Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SIB-SHInE) programme. Supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in India, this interdisciplinary initiative is poised to revolutionise healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes.



The SIB-SHInE is an intensive year-long residential fellowship programme. The primary objective of the programme is to identify and nurture individuals with the drive and creativity to tackle healthcare challenges head-on. Whether it's through the development of groundbreaking medical technologies or innovative approaches to healthcare delivery, SIB-SHInE seeks to create a cohort of future biodesign innovators who will lead the charge in transforming the healthcare sector.



Benefits of the SIB-SHInE programme

Monthly fellowship: Those selected for the program will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 60,000 for 12 months, ensuring financial support throughout their innovative journey.

Ownership of intellectual property: Participants will have the opportunity to take ownership of their intellectual property, fostering a culture of innovation and creativity.

Entrepreneurship opportunities: The programme provides participants with the chance to transform their innovative ideas into real-world ventures, instilling an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset.



Eligibility

To be eligible for the SIB-SHInE programme, candidates should hold graduate or higher degrees in fields such as Medicine (including BDS), Engineering, Biomedical Instrumentation, Product/Industrial Design, or Business Administration. Applicants must be willing to devote 12 months (full-time) to the fellowship program, which will involve travel to partner universities and institutions.