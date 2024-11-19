IIT Kanpur Inaugurates International Training Program On Agricultural Practices Using Drones

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), inaugurated an International Training Programme called “Agriculture Practice Using Drones: Plan, Design, Build, and Fly,” from November 13 to 23, 2024. The programme has been launched in collaboration with the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO).



The comprehensive course covers key areas in agricultural drone usage, including precision crop monitoring, soil health assessment, pest control, and smart irrigation. Participants will gain practical insights into drone-based data collection and sensor integration for agricultural monitoring, with hands-on sessions on flight path planning, aerial mapping, and the use of drones in remote sensing and automated irrigation systems.



By equipping participants with skills to design, build, and fly drones tailored for agriculture, IIT Kanpur and AARDO aim to empower attendees to drive sustainable, efficient farming practices in their regions.

A total 13 participants from various African and Asian countries have joined the program.



The course, structured by Program coordinators, Professor J Ramkumar, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Design and Dr Amandeep Singh Oberoi, SREO Imagineering Laboratory, leverages their expertise in micro/nano machining, additive manufacturing, and sustainable engineering. Over eight days, participants will be trained in various aspects of agricultural drone applications, from drone design and construction to specialized flying techniques and troubleshooting.

