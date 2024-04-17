IIT Kanpur Hiring Project Engineer, Check Details To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for a post of 'Project Engineer' in a project called 'Space Technology Cell'. The appointment is purely on contractual basis and hiring will initially be done for a period of one year. The appointment can be extended later depending upon the requirement of the role. The deadline to complete the application process is April 24, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a minimum qualification of BTech with at least six years of experience in the relevant field are eligible to apply for the role.

Apart from this, having a minimum 3-years of experience in Space Technology Cell (STC) related matters will be desirable. The candidate should also have good fundamental knowledge of FTP, SFTP, Web Development and high proficiency in English communication. The applicant must have at least two years experience in the field of web development and maintenance, experience of relational/SQL databases like MySQL. Having experience in scientific and technical documentation is also preferable.

Job role

The candidate will be required to develop new web pages and update the information of the projects, coordinate project review meetings and maintain records / minutes.

The person will also be responsible to maintain linkages with PIs of IIT Kanpur and ISRO R&D team to provide access to funding and technological know-how. He/she will be required to maintain a comprehensive database of the past and on-going projects on the institute repository and ensure version control with the PIs.

Interested candidates may send their application on plain paper including the details of complete professional academic record to the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kanpur. The complete details are available on the official website of the institute.