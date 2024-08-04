IIT Kanpur Collaborates With Bankers Institute Of Rural Development For Training, Research

IIT Kanpur's IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET) has collaborated with the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow, aiming to advance training and research through a comprehensive approach.

IFACET and BIRD will develop and update training modules to align with the latest industry trends and technological advancements. The primary areas include banking and finance, microfinance, FinTech, AgriTech, climate change and finance, digital agriculture, digital banking, human resource development, the use of AI in banking and finance, and cybersecurity.

Joint Certification Programs and Workshops



In addition to creating training modules, joint certification programs will be introduced to offer recognized qualifications that enhance professional credentials. Workshops and seminars will be organized, providing a platform for domain experts and industry professionals to discuss emerging technologies, financial strategies, and regulatory policy changes.

Training Programs And Networking Opportunities



The collaboration will include training programs and faculty support, utilising the infrastructure and facilities of both institutions. Additionally, networking opportunities will be created through organized events, fostering a community of learning and collaboration among industry professionals and IIT alumni.

Leadership Statements

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "We are excited about this partnership with BIRD as it aligns with our mission to foster innovation and excellence in education and research. By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to address critical challenges in banking, finance, technology, and agriculture, and bring in impactful solutions that benefit society at large."

Dr Nirupam Mehrotra, Director of BIRD, said, "The partnership aims to leverage IIT Kanpur's technological expertise and BIRD Lucknow's domain knowledge to develop sustainable solutions, particularly in strategic areas such as digital agriculture & lending, climate finance, and cybersecurity. By combining their strengths, both institutions are committed to driving impactful research initiatives, capacity-building programs, and innovative projects."