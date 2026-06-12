IIT Kanpur Announces Bachelor Of Cybersecurity Programme, Check Eligibility And Course Structure

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the launch of a new undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B Cyber), from the 2026-27 academic session beginning in July. The programme is the first dedicated cybersecurity undergraduate course in the IIT system and has been introduced to develop skilled cybersecurity professionals to address growing digital security challenges.

The institute has announced 60 seats for the programme. Admissions will be conducted through a process that includes JEE Main screening, assessment of prior cybersecurity work, and an on-campus hackathon.

Eligibility and Admission Process

Unlike most IIT undergraduate programmes, admission to the Bachelor of Cybersecurity course will not be based on JEE Advanced scores. IIT Kanpur will evaluate candidates through JEE Main performance, cybersecurity-related experience, and participation in a hackathon.

According to the institute, the hackathon is expected to be conducted in the first week of July. The selection process aims to identify students who have demonstrated interest and capability in cybersecurity, including ethical hacking and related technical fields.

The programme will be offered by the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems at IIT Kanpur. A dedicated webpage containing detailed information regarding admissions and applications is expected to be launched soon.

IIT Kanpur Bachelor of Cybersecurity Course Structure

The Bachelor of Cybersecurity programme follows a four-year structure that combines academic learning with practical training.

During the first two years, students will study at the IIT Kanpur campus and undergo coursework designed to build a strong foundation in cybersecurity. The curriculum will include theoretical concepts, technical subjects, and laboratory-based training to provide practical exposure in controlled environments.

The final two years will focus on internships with government security organisations. During this period, students will work on real-world cybersecurity projects and gain hands-on experience in addressing digital security challenges.