Over 14,000 Qualify Entrance Exam To Pursue MSc In IITs

Candidates can download the JAM 2020 score cards till March 31.

IIT Kanpur has released the result of the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM). The IIT JAM result has been declared 4 days ahead of the scheduled date. A total of 14623 candidates (23% of the appeared candidates) have secured marks above the paper specific cut-offs. The result is available on the official website of the exam.

IIT JAM Result

Candidates can download the JAM 2020 score cards till March 31.

"Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, the Organising Institute for JAM 2020, conducted the examination on February 9, 2020, at various centres in India. A total of 73360 candidates registered for JAM 2020, 62654 candidates (85%) appeared for the examination," said an official statement.

"JAM 2020 provisional answer keys were released on February 20, 2020 on its official portal. Candidates were given time from February 21 to 24, 2020, to challenge the answer keys. After evaluation of the challenges, IIT Kanpur released the JAM 2020 final answer keys on Monday, March 16, 2020 morning," it added.

JAM is being held since 2004 to provide admissions to MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

Click here for more Education News