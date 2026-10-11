IIT Joint Admission Test 2027 Registration Closing Soon: Check Eligibility, Key Details

IIT JAM 2027 Registration: The IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 registration process is closing soon. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is conducting the exam. Candidates who still haven't applied for the exam must do so before the approaching deadline. The registration link is active on the official portal, jam.iitkgp.ac.in for applicants to fill out the form. The last date to apply for the exam is October 19, 2026.

Before applying for the exam, candidates must check the eligibility criteria thoroughly. Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to apply for the exam.

The paper will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in around 114 cities across India. The exam will be conducted on February 14, 2027 in two sessions, the forenoon session will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Fee

For one test paper candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD categories or female need to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee, while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000. For two test paper the application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 2,700 whereas the registration fee of candidates from SC, ST, PwD categories is Rs 1,350.

IIT JAM Registration 2027: Required Documents

Candidates are advised to keep the list of documents mentioned below handy while filling out the form.

10th standard marksheet/certificate

Passport-size photograph

Scanned signature, which needs to be only in blue or black ink.

Category certificate (If applicable)

Aspirants should timely fill out the application form to be considered eligible for the exam. Once the registration window closes, no applications will be accepted after that.