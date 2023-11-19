IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Window Opens On November 24, Check Details

JAM 2024: 3,000 seats are available in postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs

The application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 (JAM 2024), conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, will open on November 24. The examination is scheduled to take place in about 100 cities across the country on February 11. JAM scores play a crucial role in securing admission to various courses, including MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD dual degree across multiple institutes.

For the academic year 2024-25, approximately 3,000 seats are available in postgraduate programmes at 21 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Additionally, over 2,000 seats will be filled through the centralised counseling process, including those at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Applicants who have submitted their IIT JAM application form on joaps.iitm.ac.in can rectify any errors by paying the relevant fees. The fee for modifying examination cities, test papers, category, or gender is Rs 300, in addition to any applicable difference in the application fee. Those who provided inaccurate category or gender information can also correct it by paying additional fees.

Beyond the JAM 2024 score, candidates must satisfy eligibility requirements (ERs) and minimum educational qualifications (MEQs) without undergoing any further interview or written test. It's crucial to note that the application fee is non-refundable.

As per the refund policy, the application fee is neither refundable nor transferable.

"If the fee amount has been debited (deducted) from your bank account, but the JAM 2024 application portal does not receive the information due to communication failure or any such event, the money will be automatically credited back to your account from which the money was deducted. However, this may take a week or more after the closure of the application process," the institute stated.



