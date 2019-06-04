IIT JAM 2019: IIT Kharagpur Releases First Admission List For M.Sc. Courses

IIT JAM 2019 first admission list released by IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur has released the first admission list for M.Sc. programmes. Admission to M.Sc. programmes is conducted on the basis of IIT JAM scores. Students who qualified in IIT JAM 2019 exam and completed the application process can check their allotment status from the official website. The last date for payment of Seat Booking Fee through Online Process for First Admission List is June 10, 2019.

IIT JAM 2019 First Admission List: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: http://jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for first admission list on the home page.

Step three: Enter the credentials created at the time of registration.

Step four: Login and view the admission list.

If an offer of admission has been made, students will have the following options to exercise:

Accept and Freeze

1. Choose this option if you want to accept the present offer but do not want to upgrade to your higher program choices (if any) in further rounds (if any).

2. Once you have chosen this, OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number and you have to enter the OTP to confirm.

3. After confirming, proceed to pay the Seat Booking Fee of Rs. 10,000 for General/ OBC(NCL)/ Foreign National applicants and Rs. 5,000 for SC/ ST/ PwD applicants, within the stipulated deadline as mentioned in the email. Depending on the mode of payment, additional charges may apply.

Accept with Upgrade

1. Choose this option if you want to accept the present offer and want to upgrade to your higher program choices in further rounds (if any).

2. Once you have chosen this, OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number and you have to enter the OTP to confirm.

3. After confirming, proceed to pay the Seat Booking Fee of Rs. 10,000 for General/ OBC(NCL)/ Foreign National applicants and Rs. 5,000 for SC/ ST/ PwD applicants, within the stipulated deadline as mentioned in the email. Depending on the mode of payment, additional charges may apply.

Reject and Quit

1. Choose this option if you want to reject the offered seat and would not like to continue in the admission process of JAM 2019.

2. Once you have chosen this, OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number and you have to enter the OTP to confirm.

Withdraw

1. This option allows candidates who have accepted an offer and paid fees earlier to withdraw from the JAM Admission Process.

2. This option will be only available from 4 - 24 June 2019.

3. The Seat Booking Fee (paid earlier) would be refunded after deducting a Processing Fee of Rs. 1000.