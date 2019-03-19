IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) Result Declared

IIT JAM 2019 Result, Answer Keys Released: Know How To Check

IIT Kharagpur has declared results of the Joint Admission Test for MSc programmes. The IIT JAM was held on February 10. The exam is held annually for selecting candidates for admission to MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree and other post Bachelor degree programmes at the IITs. The exam is also a qualifying exam for admission to integrated PhD programmes at the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore. The IIT JAM scores will be used by NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), as well. Candidates can go through the guidelines of the Counselling Body for Admission to NITs and CFTIs or CCMN for details in this regard.

The score cards of individual candidates, who have qualified the exam, will be available online from April 5 to July 31. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

Only those candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to apply at the IITs. After JAM 2019 results are announced, a qualified candidate should have to apply online only using the prescribed Admission Form available at JAM 2019 website irrespective of IITs where the admission is sought, reads the official notification. The admission process will be open from April 11 to April 24.

IIT Kharagpur had conducted the exam in collaboration with eight zones: IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee. Last year IIT Bombay had organised the exam.

The exam started from academic session 2004-2005 and is held annually for admission to MSc programmes in Biological Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.

