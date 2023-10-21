IIT Indore To Hold Conference On India Radar Meteorology

India Radar Meteorology.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore will host a conference on India Radar Meteorology (iRAD 2024) from January 10-12, 2024. The conference will be organized to promote the growth of radar meteorology in the country.

The IITs have been holding a series of such conferences in the country since 2017. The first conference on India Radar Meteorology was held at IIT Kharagpur in January 2017. This will be the sixth year for the conference.

The conference aims to bring together experts, researchers and professionals from various fields to share their knowledge and experience in Radar Meteorology and its applications.

The online registrations for the event began on October 20. The notification of acceptance of abstract/paper will be released on November 10, 2023. The last date for online registration is November 30, 2023.

The institution has closed the portal for Abstract or paper submission on September 30. For making any modifications to the paper, the candidates can make the final revised submission from November 15 to 30, 2023.

The keynote speakers of the conferences are Professor V Chandrasekar from Colorado State University, USA, Professor Tomoo Ushio from Osaka University, Japan and Dr Takuji Kubota from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.