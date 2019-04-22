IIT Hyderabad Launches Master's Program In Development Studies

Applications for Master's in Development Studies will close on June 4, 2019

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) is launching a Master's Program in Development Studies, which will adopt an inter-disciplinary approach to study development. The course is being offered by the Liberal Arts Department and the applications will be available on the Institute website from May 4, 2019. Applications will close on June 4, 2019.

"The concern with development encompasses all aspects of human life - physical, psychological, cultural, political, economic and ecological. How can we address each of these while simultaneously appraising their interdependence? The challenge is to train and conceive of professionals and roles that can critically inform ways in which these different areas of life affect one another. The Development Studies program at the Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad, does just that," Dr. Haripriya Narasimhan, Head, Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad, said while speaking about the importance of this new course.

Further, Dr. Haripriya added that through its interdisciplinary approach, the course will offer a plurality of ways in which the discourse of Development can be innovatively adapted to the ever-changing fabric of human life.

A Master's in Development Studies opens up several career paths such as development practice in grassroots organizations, employment in national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), donor agencies and corporate sector (corporate social responsibility). It will also aid students interested in pursuing a career in Civil Services or the academia, according to a statement from the Institute.

Faculty coordinating the different courses in this program come from disciplines of Anthropology, Development Studies, Economics, Psychology and the Humanities.

Students will do sixteen courses over three semesters, each course worth three credits.

The Course has a total of 48 credits of taught courses and 12 credits for dissertation which the students will focus exclusively on, in their final semester.

The candidates will do internship in the summer after one year of course work.

