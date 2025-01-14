IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Admission Process Begins For Undergraduate Students, Check Key Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD) has begun accepting applications for its second batch of undergraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year.

The official notice states: "IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi is a visionary collaboration between the UAE and India. It represents the two governments' commitment to providing a world-class learning environment for students, faculty, and researchers in the UAE and across the globe. As the only overseas campus of IIT Delhi, which is known for its academic excellence and cutting-edge research, the Abu Dhabi campus aims to cultivate a dynamic educational ecosystem that bridges cultures and nurtures innovation."

IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi Admissions 2025-26: Programs Offered

Starting in August 2025, IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi will offer three 4-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programs:

Computer Science and Engineering

Energy Science and Engineering

Chemical Engineering

These programs are designed to prepare students with the skills needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving global technology landscape.

IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi Admissions 2025-26: Admissions Process

Admissions will be conducted through two modes:

JEE (Advanced) 2025: Allocates one-third of the total seats.

Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2025: Allocates two-thirds of the seats, offering opportunities to:

UAE nationals, international students, including Indian expatriates with five years of prior education in the UAE

CAET 2025: Exam Pattern

Test Format: 3-hour pen-and-paper exam in English with 60 questions equally divided across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Test Sessions

Session 1: February 16, 2025

Session 2: April 13, 2025 (higher score considered for selection).

Test Centres: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah (UAE), and New Delhi (India). Additional centres may be added for Session 2.

Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the admission process.