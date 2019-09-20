Plant-Based Scrambled Eggs, Waterless Shampoo On IIT Delhi's Industry Day

IIT Delhi researchers showing plant-based scrambled eggs

Waterless Shampoo, plant-based scrambled eggs, and a personal body armour are just few of the innovations which would be presented at IIT Delhi's Industry day event tomorrow. Dr. V.K. Paul, a Member of NITI Aayog, will be the Chief Guest at the 3rd edition of 'Industry Day' which aims to promote Industry-Academia collaboration. The event will showcase more than 200 innovative product prototypes and posters by IIT Delhi researchers.

The five themes for Industry Day 2019 are Clean Energy for Sustainable Economy and Environment, Sustainable Medical Technologies, Emerging Nano and Advanced Materials, Sustainable Environment, and Make in India.

'Research Café' sessions have also been planned on the sidelines of this year's event to facilitate interaction between IITD research scholars and CXOs of Industry.

Another special feature will be a session on 'Women in Science' where women personalities from different fields would discuss the need for gender parity in various science disciplines.

Prof. V Ramagopal Rao, IIT Delhi Director, said, "AI based innovation in the area of healthcare, clean energy solutions to propel sustainability and efficient waste management solutions will be at the forefront of collaboration to deal with our current challenges. Industry driven research will also focus on creating jobs for our youth, and achieve our ambition of $5 trillion Indian economy. IIT Delhi's Centres of Excellence are working with multiple Industrial partners towards this national vision".

Speaking about the event, Prof. Anurag S. Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations added, "A productive academic-industry relationship is the necessary foundation for the long term development of India. Academia needs to step up to demonstrate their scientific and engineering capabilities as well as their ability to channel their ability into focused development of products and technologies. Industry too needs to play a critical role in partnering on the co-development and later in commercialization of these outcomes. Government has been and needs to continue playing their role in seeding such relationships."

At the press-brief for the event a live demo of some research-based products developed by IIT Delhi researchers was also given. These included Scrambled egg based on plant protein, Personal Body Armour by Joint Advanced Technology Centre, Aerial Vehicle and Underwater Vehicle by FITT Incubated BotLabs Dynamics, and waterless shampoo and waterless body bath by Clensta International, another FITT incubated startup.

Industry Day 2019 will witness presence of over 30 speakers and 73 faculty members and more than 50 hands-on products which will be showcased.

The event will also highlight the role of the two newly formed Centres of Excellence dedicated to the cause of sustainability. They include Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) for the promotion of interdisciplinary research in electric vehicle and related areas and 'Waste to Wealth Technologies' wherein the long-term goal is to create circular economic models for waste management.

In the last 5 years, faculty at IIT Delhi has initiated 890 sponsored research projects. These projects cover myriad research topics including air pollution, water contamination, affordable healthcare, energy saving in households and offices, recycling of natural disposable, alternate to reduce water usage and even addressing nutrition issues that plague large population. At Industry Day 2019, all these will be showcased to visitors.

