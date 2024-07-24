IIT Delhi Recruiting Associate Professor And Professor, Check Details

IIT Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for faculty positions at the level of Associate Professor and Professor in various academic units. The recruitment is being done in several departments including Civil Engineering, Applied Mechanics, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, Centre for Rural Development and Technology, School of Artificial Intelligence, School of Public Policy among others.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Delhi for detailed information. The deadline to fill the application form along with the supporting documents is December 31, 2024.

Eligibility criteria



Associate Professor

Candidates having a PhD with 6 years' experience of which at least three years are as Assistant Professor Grade I in IIT, NIT or equivalent are eligible for the post. Applicants should have a good track record of teaching basic and advanced courses.

Candidates must have a record of at least 10 refereed conference/journal papers, of which at least 4 should be in reputed journals. Two of these should have been published in the last 3 years. The candidate must have completed at least one sponsored R&D or consulting project as a PI, or completed two sponsored R&D or consulting projects as a co-PI.

Professor

Candidates having a PhD with 10 years' experience of which at least four years should be as Associate Professor or equivalent.

Applicants should have a good track record of teaching basic and advanced courses.

The applicant must have a record of at least 20 refereed conference/journal papers, of which at least 8 should be in reputed journals. Of these, at least 3 should have been published in the last 4 years. Candidates should have guided independently at least one PhD student, or have guided at least two PhD students jointly with other faculty/researchers. Applicants must have completed one sponsored R&D or consulting project as a PI. One additional sponsored R&D or consulting project as a PI, or two additional sponsored R&D or consulting projects as a co-PI.

Salary

Associate Professor will be entitled for a salary of Rs 1,39,600 – 2,11,300 with minimum pay of academic pay level 13A2.

The Professor will be entitled for a salary of Rs 1,59,100 – 2,20,200 with minimum pay of Rs 1,59,100 in academic pay level 14A.