IIT Delhi Opens Enrollment For Online Data Science And AI Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched admissions for its Online Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) under the Continuing Education Programme (CEP). The course is aimed at working professionals and graduates who want to build practical skills in data science, machine learning and AI.

The eight-month programme is designed to help learners understand both the fundamentals and real-world applications of artificial intelligence. It covers topics such as machine learning, data science, MLOps and AI model deployment. Participants will also receive hands-on training using industry tools, including TensorFlow, Docker and Google Colab.

According to IIT Delhi, the programme includes 75 hours of live online classes delivered by the institute's faculty, along with more than 40 hours of practical tutorials. The course will also feature case studies from sectors such as healthcare, finance, VLSI and e-commerce to help participants understand how AI is being used across industries.

Classes are scheduled to begin on November 14 and continue until July 10, 2027. Live sessions will be conducted online every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm, allowing working professionals to attend without disrupting their regular schedules.

Candidates who have completed a graduation degree or a three-year diploma (10+2+3) from a recognised institution are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to applicants with academic backgrounds in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Physics and related fields.

As part of the programme, participants will be required to complete a capstone project, where they will apply the concepts learned during the course to solve a real-world problem. Those who successfully complete the programme will receive an e-certificate from the Continuing Education Programme, IIT Delhi.