IIT Delhi Invites Applications For AI Forward Deployed Engineering Programme, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited applications for its AI Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Programme, an advanced certificate course designed for working engineers and technologists seeking careers in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI).

Offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, the programme aims to equip learners with industry-relevant skills required for roles such as Forward Deployed Engineer, Applied AI Engineer, and AI Solutions Architect. According to the institute, the course focuses on deploying AI solutions in real-world enterprise environments rather than building prototypes alone.

The programme is targeted at professionals looking to gain expertise in deploying AI systems using real data, real users, and real enterprise constraints. It follows a 70:30 build-to-deliver curriculum, combining technical engineering concepts with client-facing delivery skills needed to take AI applications from prototype to production.

Programme Highlights

The programme will be led by the Head of the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management, IIT Delhi, along with faculty members from IIT Delhi and industry subject-matter experts.

Key features of the programme include:

One of India's first Forward Deployed Engineering programmes

145 hours of live and recorded learning

24 modules across four structured phases

Weekend classes for working professionals

Optional two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi

What Will Participants Learn?

The curriculum is designed to help learners build production-ready AI systems. Participants will learn to:

Design and deploy Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines

Build and debug agentic AI systems

Fine-tune and customise large language models (LLMs)

Deploy AI systems for regulated sectors while addressing compliance requirements under frameworks such as HIPAA, the Digital Personal

Data Protection (DPDP) Act and the EU AI Act

Connect AI systems with enterprise platforms, APIs and databases

Protect AI applications against prompt injection, hallucinations and data privacy risks

Communicate AI project outcomes effectively to business and executive stakeholders

The programme also includes five capstone projects, culminating in a live final deployment presentation before a panel of subject-matter experts.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any of the following disciplines:

BTech/BE

BCA/MCA

BSc (all streams)

BA/MA in Mathematics

The course is conducted on weekends, making it suitable for working professionals.

Certification

Participants who complete the programme will receive a verifiable e-certificate issued by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi.

Two types of certificates will be awarded:

Certificate of Successful Completion: Minimum 50% attendance and at least 50% aggregate marks in quizzes.

Certificate of Participation: Minimum 50% attendance.

No printed certificates will be issued.

Programme Fee

The total programme fee is Rs 1,65,000 plus 18% GST.

The payment schedule includes:

Application fee: Rs 1,000 plus GST (non-refundable and non-transferable)

First instalment: Rs 15,000 plus GST, payable within three days of receiving the offer letter

Second instalment: Rs 1,50,000 plus GST, payable by October 16, 2026

Candidates who withdraw within 15 days of the programme commencement will receive an 80% refund of the programme fee paid, excluding applicable taxes. No refund will be provided for withdrawals made after 15 days from the start of the programme.