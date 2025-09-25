IIT Delhi Opens Applications For Applied Data Science And AI Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for the second batch of its Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence: From Fundamentals to Deployment.

Offered under IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme (CEP), the six-month programme equips participants with skills to write production-grade Python code, engineer and analyse data, build and evaluate machine learning (ML) and deep learning models, and implement AI solutions using Machine Learning Operations (MLOps).

The curriculum covers Python programming, data manipulation, exploratory analysis, regression, classification, clustering, and dimensionality reduction, progressing to advanced topics such as deep learning and natural language processing. Learners also gain hands-on experience with model deployment on Docker and cloud platforms, adopting responsible AI principles through industry-focused projects and a capstone assignment.

Highlighting the programme's relevance, professor Ankur Gupta from IIT Delhi's Centre for Applied Research in Electronics said, "We've designed this programme around doing, not just knowing. Participants practise modern ML and AI techniques, take models into production, and apply responsible AI. The capstone, mentoring, and industry cases ensure they finish with deployable solutions and the confidence to create meaningful impact across sectors."

The programme is designed for aspiring data scientists, AI enthusiasts, technology professionals seeking to upskill, engineers implementing AI in industry, and students or researchers aiming to deepen their expertise in applied AI.

Delivered in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, it includes 72 hours of live interactive lectures, 40 hours of capstone work, practical tutorials, and significant asynchronous learning, with an optional short on-campus immersion at IIT Delhi. Successful participants will receive e-certificates from CEP, IIT Delhi, upon meeting all programme criteria.

Industry reports underline the urgency for such skills: McKinsey's The Data-Driven Enterprise of 2025 anticipates data-driven decision-making across sectors by 2030, while the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects that 86 per cent of employers expect AI technologies to transform business operations, with 63 per cent citing skill gaps as a key barrier.