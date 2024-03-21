IIT Delhi Invites Applications For Certificate Programme On Fundamentals Of EVs

IIT Delhi Certificate Programme On EVs: The deadline for application submission is March 24.

In response to the surging demand for skilled professionals in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the commencement of its second batch of the certificate programme. The programme aligns with the government's focus on sustainable energy solutions. The application process is currently underway with a deadline set for March 24.

Scheduled to begin on June 15 and conclude on November 16, the five-month online course targets working professionals, offering 55 hours of live sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts.

Catering to engineers, graduates, or diploma holders with an electrical/electronics background, the programme aims to equip participants with essential skills for career advancement within the automobile industry, particularly in the EV sector.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria include BE/BTECH/ME/MTECH qualifications in any stream, BSc/MSc in Electronics, engineering diplomas in Electrical or Electronics, or a minimum of one year of relevant work experience.

Class Schedule

The class schedule, set for Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm to 4.30pm, accommodates professionals' busy schedules.

Evaluation

Evaluation will be based on assignments (40%), a class project (30%), and MCQ tests (30%), with certification awarded based on performance and attendance. Successful completion of the programme grants candidates a 'Certificate of Successful Completion' from the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), IIT Delhi.

Certification

Candidates who score at least 50 per cent of marks overall and have a minimum attendance of 50 per cent, will receive a 'Certificate of Successful Completion' from CEP, IIT Delhi.

Candidates who score less than 50 per cent marks overall and have a minimum attendance of 50 per cent, will receive a 'Certificate of Participation' from CEP, IIT Delhi.

The programme fee amounts to Rs 1,82,900.

Candidates have the option to withdraw within 15 days of the programme start date, with an 80% refund of the total fee. However, refunds are not applicable beyond this period.

Check complete brochure here

The EV market in India is projected to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent - 33 per cent until 2030. The Indian auto industry is likely to reach Rs 16.18-188 billion by 2026.



The central government sets ambitious goals to adopt 100 per cent EVs by 2030.

EV sales in India jumped 49.25 per cent in 2023, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA).