IIT Delhi Launches MS (Research) Programme in Healthcare Technology

IIT Delhi has launched an exclusive Master of Science (Research) programme in ‘Healthcare Technology' specifically designed for medical and allied clinical professionals. The unique programme will start in January 2025 by Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi and will integrate the principles of medicine with cutting-edge engineering disciplines to foster deep-tech innovations in healthcare.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The last date to apply for admissions to the course is October 25, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online (https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login).



The MS (Research) in Healthcare Technology stands out for its highly project-centric approach, ensuring that students gain hands-on experience with real-world applications. Participants will benefit from clinical and industrial immersion with leading institutes and corporates, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of both the medical and technological landscapes.



One of the key features of this programme is its flexibility, allowing medical professionals to continue their clinical practice while pursuing their studies. The programme is designed with core subjects and laboratory courses to impart skills required by the Healthcare Industry along with training to take up scientific research either for higher studies or in Industry and clinical laboratories.



The students enrolled in this programme will be supported by high-value fellowships and remunerations that are comparable to salaries and stipends available for medical and allied discipline graduates at the entry-level positions.



The programme also offers a seamless transition to pursue a PhD at IIT Delhi. This pathway underscores the programme's commitment to fostering long-term research and innovation in the biomedical field.



Through this programme, students can expect to engage in cutting-edge research projects encompassing areas such as precision medicine, biomaterials, medical implants, medical imaging, rehabilitation, biomimetics models, and translational medicine.



