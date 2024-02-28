IIT Delhi Invites Applications For Undergraduate Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2024

IIT Delhi Research Fellowship Programme 2024: The deadline for application submission is March 20.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has invited applications for the undergraduate summer research fellowship 2024. Students enrolled in various engineering institutes (excluding IITs), either in India or abroad, who have completed a minimum of two years of study and rank within the top 10 in their respective programmes or branches are eligible to apply.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

IIT Delhi Research Fellowship Programme 2024: Duration And Application Deadline

The IIT Delhi fellowship programme spans a duration of eight to 12 weeks, commencing from May 14 to July 12. Interested applicants can submit their applications until March 20, 5pm. The list of selected candidates will be released by the second week of April.

IIT Delhi Research Fellowship Programme 2024 Details

The fellowship covers travel expenses within the country, limited to train-sleeper classes, to and from IIT Delhi. Accommodation and meals will be provided on the institute campus for the duration of the fellowship. Additionally, a weekly stipend of Rs 500 will be disbursed to the selected candidates.

IIT Delhi Research Fellowship Programme 2024: Administrative Details

Selected students will be registered as visiting scholars at IIT Delhi without the requirement to pay any registration fees. However, they will have to pay personal insurance coverage charges for the duration of their stay, covering accidents and accidental death.



Direct link to apply

IIT Delhi Research Fellowship Programme 2024: Application Requirements

Applicants are required to upload a no-objection certificate (in PDF format) from their parent institution, mentioning the start and end dates for conducting full-time research at IIT Delhi under the fellowship programme.