IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, IISc Bangalore, Jio Institute, BITS Pilani, Manipal University: 6 Institutes Of Eminence

The Union Government has today shortlisted six Institutions of Eminence (IoEs) including 3 from Public Sector and 3 from Private Sector. An Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) in its report recommended selection of 6 institutions as Institutions of Eminence. The Institutions are Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Karnataka; Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Maharashtra; IIT Delhi, Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation), Pune, Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan; and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka.

IIT Bombay

Established in 1958, the second of its kind, IIT Bombay was the first to be set up with foreign assistance. In 1961 Parliament decreed the IITs as 'Institutes of National Importance'. Since then, IITB has grown from strength to strength to emerge as one of the top technical universities in the world.

Planning for the institute at Mumbai began in 1957 and the first batch of 100 students was admitted in 1958. The institute campus at Powai extends over 200 hectares and is situated in picturesque surroundings with the Vihar and the Powai lakes on either side and green hills in and around.

IISc Bangalore

Established in 1909, IISc Bangalore is India's leading institution of advanced education and research in the sciences and in engineering. From its beginnings, IISc has laid equal emphasis on fundamental investigations and the solution of practical problems in such a setting.

IISc faculty, numbering around 500, carries out research across 42 departments in most areas of the basic and applied sciences, publishing vigorously in premier journals.

The Institute has a student population of around 4,200, of which there are about 2,750 doctoral students, roughly 950 master's students, and about 500 students in a four-year, research oriented undergraduate programme in the sciences.

IIT Delhi

Formerly, College of Engineering & Technology -- formally inaugurated on 17th of August 1961 by Prof. Humayun Kabir, Minister of Scientific Research & Cultural Affairs and was affiliated to the University of Delhi --, IIT Delhi is an autonomous statutory organisation functioning in terms of the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961 amended vide the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963 and the Statutes framed there under.

There are nine subject areas in which IIT Delhi offers a Bachelor of Technology. The university also offers five dual programmes that combine undergraduate and graduate degrees and it has multi-disciplinary centres as well as three schools of excellence.

IIT Delhi campus spans 325 acres in South Delhi area.

Jio Institute

Jio Institute, Pune, of Reliance Foundation was conferred Institute of Eminence status under Green Field Category of the MHRD scheme. Existing standalone institutions which are not universities or deemed-to-be-varsities were allowed to apply under 'Greenfield category' for Institution of Eminence status to avail greater autonomy and get world class reputation.

While speaking at the India Today Conclave in March this year, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, said the foundation is planning to set up a university for cutting edge research and innovation as well as nurturing future leaders, musicians, scientists and Olympians

Reliance Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in the country.

"Even the world's best and biggest companies have a finite lifespan. But educational institutions are timeless. They live and breathe and grow in the generations whom they empower and that is why, Reliance Foundation is planning to set up a world-class university," she said.

Manipal University

"Over 28,000 students from 57 different nations live, learn and play in the sprawling University town, nestled on a plateau in Karnataka's Udupi district. It also has nearly 2500 faculty and almost 10000 other support and service staff, who cater to the various professional institutions in health sciences, engineering, management, communication and humanities which dot the Wi-Fi-enabled campus," says the official website of Manipal University.

The University has off-campuses in Mangalore and Bangalore, and off-shore campuses in Dubai(UAE) and Melaka (Malaysia).

BITS Pilani

"The Institute is a dream come true of its founder late Mr G.D.Birla - an eminent industrialist, a participant in Indian freedom struggle and a close associate of the Father of Indian Nation late Mr. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi). What started in early 1900s as a small school, blossomed into a set of colleges for higher education, ranging from the Humanities to Engineering until 1964 when all these colleges amalgamated to culminate into a unique Indian University of International standing. This university was christened as the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, known to many as BITS, Pilani," says the official website of BITS Pilani.

BITS is located in the Vidya Vihar campus adjacent to the town of Pilani in Rajasthan.

