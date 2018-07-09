Two IITs, JIO Institute Among 6 'Institutes Of Eminence' Announced By HRD

Prakash Javadekar announced names of 6 institutes of eminence which will get a grant of Rs. 1000 crore from government for the next five years.

Education | Written by | Updated: July 09, 2018 13:23 IST
New Delhi: 

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, today, released list of six institutes, 3 in public and 3 in private sector, which have been accorded the status of Institution of Eminence by the government of India. In the public sector,  the three institutes which have been granted the status are IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, BITS Pillani and Jio Institute have been granted the status of institution of eminence tag in private sector. 

The information was shared by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on his social media accounts today. These institutes will get a a government grant of Rs. 1000 crore in next five years. 

Prakash Javadekar also tweeted that the status hence bestowed on these institutes will help them "grow rapidly to a scale and improve quality and add new courses."

In a series of tweets, on his social media account, Prakash Javadekar said that the status of Institute of Eminence will help universities achieve world class status. He pointed out that even though we have 800 universities, not a single one is able to make it to the top 100 or 200 for that matter. The decision will enable the institutes to take steps necessary in building a world-class reputation.

He also said that this was neither thought of before nor done. The status of Institute of Eminence does not grant just graded autonomy but full autonomy, leaving these institutes to make their own decisions. 

On the matter of affordability of education, he said, "While today's decision gives virtually full autonomy, it will also ensure that no student will be denied opportunity of education with various measures like scholarships, interest waiver, fee waiver and ensure all equity principles. "

