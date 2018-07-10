Matter Of Great Pride And Reflection Of Excellence: IIT Bombay On Institute of Eminence Tag

IIT Bombay received Institute of Eminence tag in the diamond jubilee year of the Institute

On receiving the status of the Institute of Eminence in the diamond jubilee year of the Institute, Prof. Devang Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay said "Recognition of IIT Bombay as an 'Institution of Eminence' by the Government of India is a matter of great pride and is a reflection of the excellence achieved in different spheres of our activity, through the continuous efforts of the faculty, staff and students of the Institute".

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) granted the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) along with IIT Delhi and IISc Bangalore on July 9, 2018.

Along with these three public institutes, HRD also accorded IoE status three private institutes, Jio Institute (Reliance Foundation), Pune, Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan; and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka.

The Union HRD Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar, congratulated the newly granted Institute of Eminence and tweeted the names of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.

These Institutes will receive government grants of Rs 1000 crores in next five years. "This will help these institutes to grow rapidly to a scale and improve quality and add new courses. Also do whatever is needed to become world-class institutions," the Minister said.

The IoEs are proposed to have greater autonomy in comparison to other higher education institutions.

For instance, they will be free to decide their fee for domestic and foreign students and have a flexible course duration and structure. Moreover, their academic collaborations with foreign institutions will be exempt from approvals of government or UGC except institutions based in MEA and MHA's list of negative countries.

