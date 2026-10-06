IIT Bombay Invites Applications For Design Programme: PhD And Master's Degrees

CEED 2027: The India Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened the registration portal for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2027. According to the official announcement, the online registration with regular fee will be held from October 1 to October 31, 2026. However, candidates who miss this deadline can submit their application form along with a late fee from November 1 to 6, 2026, till 5 pm.

IIT Bombay is set to conduct the Design exam for admission to MDes and PhD programmes on January 17, 2027, from 9 am to 12 pm. After successful submission of application forms, candidates will be able to download the CEED exam admit cards from January 1, 2027.

Sharing the update via a social media post on X, the institute stated:

"Applications are invited for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to MDes & PhD Programmes at several IITs, Design Schools and result sharing Institutes."

The institute further noted that students having an interest in design with an aptitude for creativity, visualisation, and problem solving are encouraged to apply.

According to the official exam guidelines, the entrance examination will assess a candidate's aptitude for design involving visual perception ability, drawing skills, logical reasoning, creativity, communication, and problem solving skills.



The CEED 2027 result will be declared on the official website on March 3, 2027, as per the official exam calendar. The CEED 2027 scorecard can be downloaded from March 10, 2027, from the candidate's portal.

According to official information, CEED qualified candidates will become eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. Applicants must also note that the CEED 2027 score is valid for one year from the date of declaration of the result.