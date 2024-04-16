Footwear Design And Development Institute Invites Applications For Admissions, Check Selection Criteria

FDDI Admission 2024: The deadline for application submission is April 30.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has invited applications for Bachelor's and Master's Degree Programmes. Admission will be based on the entrance examination, the All India Selection Test (AIST- 2024), scheduled to be conducted on May 12.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the website, www.fddiindia.com. The deadline for application submission is April 30.

FDDI Admission 2024: Bachelor's Degree (4 Years)

BDes - Footwear Design & Production

BDes - Fashion Design

BDes - Leather, Lifestyle & Product Design

BBA - Retail & Fashion Merchandise

FDDI Admission 2024: Master's Degree (2 Years)

MDes - Footwear Design & Production

MDes - Fashion Design

MBA - Retail & Fashion Merchandise

FDDI Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate courses: Candidates should be 12th pass or have appeared in the exam with their results awaited in any stream from any recognised board.

Postgraduate course: Applicants must have a bachelor's degree or appear in the final year exam with their results awaited in any discipline from any recognised institute/university.

FDDI Admission 2024: Application Fee

General and OBC (Non-Creamy)/General-Economically Weaker Sections category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

SC/ST/PWD Category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 300.

FDDI Admission 2024: Age Limit

The maximum age limit for admission to the undergraduate courses is 25 years as of July 1, 2024.

There is no age limit for admission to PG courses.

FDDI​​​​​​​ Admission 2024: Campuses

Campuses are located in Noida, Fursatganj (Raebareli), Rohtak, Guna, Chhindwara, Patna, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Ankleshwar (Surat), Hyderabad, and Chennai.