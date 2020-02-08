10,000 Students Expected To Participate In IIT Bhubaneswar Open Day

IIT Bhubaneswar is all set to host its Open Day and Science and Technology exhibition on February 12.

IIT Bhubaneswar is all set to host its 3rd edition of Open Day and grand Science and Technology exhibition this year on February 12, 2020 on the eve of the Institute's Foundation Day where more than 10000 students of all schools and colleges of Science and Engineering within the state of Odisha are expected to participate. The idea of holding an "Open Day grand Science and Technology Exhibition" within the Institute premises was first floated by Prof. R. V. Rajakumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, on the eve of 10th Foundation Day celebration to promote scientific talent and inspire students of the hinterland at an early stage.

The Institute Foundation Day programme will be inaugurated by Biswabhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, as Chief Guest on the occasion.

Continuing this good tradition and the present event is the 3rd event in succession with more than 250 plus displays and live experiments put up by IIT students and family, a statement from IIT Bhubaneswar said.

"The best part of the event is that the students can spend their time in the Institute for a full day and witness the scientific projects at the exhibition. The students and faculty have been participating in this event for the last three years with high level of enthusiasm and spirited zeal," Prof Rajakumar said.

"This will be an "Open for all" platform, where Institute will showcase its latest science and technology prowess to the visiting students through easy to understand, and interactive sessions. The visiting students will also gain unique perspective of science and technology by being inquisitive and voluntarily participating in the live experiments," he added.

In this Grand exhibition, the Institute faculty and students will showcase the science and technology initiatives undertaken in various areas, such as Energy, Materials, Healthcare, Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biosciences at IIT Bhubaneswar through simple, easy to understand 250 plus live experiments and exhibits to inspire as well as to promote and ignite the scientific learning curiosity among the students, across all schools and colleges of Science and Engineering.

The sole objective of the Open Day and Exhibition is to attract the school kids of remote locality, especially to empower the girl students to the sphere of Science and Technology, the IIT Bhubaneswar statement said.

