IIT Alumni To Meet At IIT2024 Global Conference In US

Alumni from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) from across the world including other eminent personalities are set to participate at an event in the US in January. The IIT2024 Global Conference Programme is being hosted by PanIIT and will showcase "Brand India". The event is being scheduled from January 12-14 in the American capital Washington D.C.

PANIIT is an umbrella organisation representing an alumni network of the IIT system.

The discussion at the event will revolve around the impact of innovation and advancements in artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, and medicine in creating a brighter future for everyone.

Besides the IIT alumni, the event will also include other eminent personalities who will brainstorm on the technological advancements, artificial intelligence to sustainable development and cutting-edge medical breakthroughs. Discussions will also take place on the importance of the US-India relationship in technology innovation and security cooperation as a force for global good in the current geopolitical context.

Ahead of the event, eminent Indian American and IIT alumni Suresh Shenoy noted the importance and role played by the IITs in the development of India and the US. "IITs have played a big role in the development of India and the United States as well. It is not just an alumni event, it is an event to brand India herself," he said.

Atul Mathur, conference co-chair said they plan to invite distinguished people from various areas to brainstorm and build sustainable technologies for global use.

Siddhartha Chowdhary, Chairman IIT 2024 and CEO Credence Management Solutions said, "These conferences serve as a platform for IIT alumni across the world to come together to network, collaborate, and ideate on critical issues related to technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and societal impact on a global scale."