IISc, Software company Synopsys Collaborate To Bridge India's Semiconductor Workforce Gap

Faculty members of IISc, Bengaluru and representatives of Synopsys during the launch of the programme.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and the American electronic design automation company Synopsys have collaborated to launch the India Semiconductor Workforce Development Programme (ISWDP). The programme aims to address the workforce shortage in the semiconductor sector, which plays a crucial role in powering today's digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

India will require over 5,000 engineers equipped with fundamental and advanced skill sets across all sectors to fulfil the nation's semiconductor growth objectives. Not only is there a labour deficit, but there are also supply chain and manufacturing issues. Many businesses and the nation as a whole stand to gain greatly from the training of more professionals in semiconductor development.

Here's all you need to know about ISWDP

The programme will have a well-defined curriculum with four levels catering to students and industry professionals. It will cover foundational concepts and delve deep into device and technology development skills. Trainees will gain hands-on experience in a microelectronics lab and have access to state-of-the-art research tools, as an official release from the IISc, Bengaluru, states.

Key aspects of the programme include 2D/3D process and device simulations, semiconductor device fabrication, calibration, and training on experiment design and simulation. These components will address varying complexities in the semiconductor industry.

Professor G Rangarajan, the director of IISc, emphasised the institution's commitment to nation-building and the significance of academia and industry collaboration.

"IISc has a long history of contributing to nation-building, and this partnership is yet another step in that direction. As an institution, we believe that it is imperative for academia and industry to join hands in such key areas. We are excited to contribute to this initiative of growing India's semiconductor technology development and manufacturing leadership," said Professor Rangarajan.

Raja Subramaniam, the country head and vice president of Applications Engineering at Synopsys India, highlighted India's potential in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and manufacturing technologies.

"India is on the cusp of evolving into a powerhouse in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and manufacturing technologies," he added.