IIMC To Introduce MA Programmes In Media Business Studies And Strategic Communication

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will start its first ever MA programmes from the upcoming academic session. The institute will introduce MA in Media Business Studies and MA in Strategic Communication from 2024-25. The two courses will have 40 seats each. With this, there will be an addition of 80 seats in IIMC admission for the upcoming academic session.

The institute posted on social media platform X, "IIMC is pleased to announce its first ever PG Degree (MA) Programmes from academic session 2024-25. More details regarding the programmes and admission process shall be shared soon."

IIMC was declared a Deemed to be University earlier this year.

The institute is currently offering only PG Diploma courses in English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Digital Media, Odia Journalism, Malyalam Journalism and Marathi Journalism.

IIMC has five regional centres across the country that cater to not just Journalism courses in English but also in the local languages. The first regional centre was set up at Dhenkanal, Odisha, in 1993 to cater to the demands of the Eastern region. Two regional centres were established at Amravati in Maharashtra for the western region and at Aizawl in Mizoram for the North Eastern regions from the academic year 2011-12. Regional centres were set up Jammu, Kottayam, Kerala from the academic year 2012-13.