IIMC Spot Round Counselling 2025 Begins On July 10, Check Complete Schedule

IIMC Spot Round Counselling 2025: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the spot round counselling schedule for the academic year 2025-26. The window for online registration and choice submission for the spot round will remain open from July 10 to July 15.

The spot round seat allotment result will be declared on July 16. On the same day, candidates can submit their online willingness (freeze) option, upload documents, respond to queries, and initiate seat withdrawal. Document verification will take place by July 17, and the semester fee can be paid between July 18 and July 20.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication is one of India's premier institutions, offering world-class teaching, training, and research. It prepares students to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving media landscape.

IIMC's training programmes are specially designed to meet the needs of developing countries, giving it a unique edge and positioning it distinctly among media institutions.

The institute has five regional centres across the country, offering journalism courses not only in English but also in regional languages.

The first regional centre was established in Dhenkanal, Odisha, in 1993 to serve the Eastern region.

Two centres were added in the academic year 2011-12: one in Amravati, Maharashtra, for the Western region, and another in Aizawl, Mizoram, for the Northeastern region.

In 2012-13, two more centres were launched-one in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, to serve the Northern region, and the other in Kottayam, Kerala, for the Southern region.

Currently, IIMC offers the following postgraduate degree and diploma programmes at its New Delhi campus and regional centres: