IIMA To Host Baahubali Director-Producer Duo And Quora's Most Followed Personality

Chaos, the annual cultural festival of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, adds another feather to its cap this year with the introduction of the 'Ignitus' Speaker Sessions. The inaugural edition will witness an interaction session with the director-producer duo, Mr. S S Rajamouli and Mr. Shobu Yarlagadda, of the blockbuster 'Baahubali' film fame. Baahubali 2, which redefined the box office history in India right after releasing on April 28 in 2017, was recently



The 'Baahubali' films have truly set a benchmark for Indian films with the sheer magnitude of scale and technical expertise involved. 'Baahubali 2' is also the highest grossing film in India and has made the world over sit up and takes notice of the Indian cinema industry.



The director-producer duo of the movie will interact with the students on campus on Day 1 of the festival (January 26, 2018).



Mr. Balaji Viswanathan will be speaking on Day 2 of the fest (January 27, 2018). His clear style of communication, combined with close to a decade of experience in start-up ventures have made him a name people look up to in the social media space.



He has been involved in various start-up ventures in the tech and education domains and is currently the CEO of Invento Robotics, a pioneer in AI-enabled hardware. The company was recently in the news for its 'Mitra' humanoid robot, of completely indigenous make, which launched the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, 2017 held in Hyderabad.



The aim of the series is for Chaos to grow as an avenue to live, experience and cherish arts, culture and literature. It has been envisioned with the idea of providing a platform for talented and aspiring artists to meet and interact with reputed personalities in various cultural domains.



The speaker sessions are free and open to all. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/IIMA.Chaos/.







