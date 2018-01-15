Baahubali 2 Now A Case Study At IIM Ahmedabad Baahubali 2 now will be introduced as a case study in one of the electives at the premier B-School IIM Ahmedabad.

S S Rajamouli's ambitious series of Baahubali movies have been made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore



"I will be introducing Bahubali 2 as a case study in the new academic year and it will essentially focus on the power of a sequel and how a sequel can de-risk the movie as a marketing concept," Professor Bharathan Kandaswamy told DNA.



"There is a research from Stanford university which says that a prequel is always considered better than the sequel but a sequel makes more money than a prequel. Sequels make more money because the producers become more marketing savvy based on the success of a prequel," he told DNA.



Baahubali 2 topped Google India's search trends and was also the top Twitter trend in 2017. On television, it also set a record as the most viewed Hindi film premiere.



S S Rajamouli's ambitious series of Baahubali movies have been made on a humongous budget of Rs. 150 crore - which is only one-tenth of what the second part of the epic saga has made.



Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 while The Conclusion arrived in theatres this year. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati headline the Baahubali movies while the impressive cast line-up also includes Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.



DNA also reported that IIM Ahmedabad was the first business school in Asia to introduce a comprehensive elective course on the movie industry and more than 700 students have opted for the course.



