Baahubali 2 Now A Case Study At IIM Ahmedabad

"I will be introducing Bahubali 2 as a case study in the new academic year and it will essentially focus on the power of a sequel and how a sequel can de-risk the movie as a marketing concept," Professor Bharathan Kandaswamy told DNA.
"There is a research from Stanford university which says that a prequel is always considered better than the sequel but a sequel makes more money than a prequel. Sequels make more money because the producers become more marketing savvy based on the success of a prequel," he told DNA.
Baahubali 2 topped Google India's search trends and was also the top Twitter trend in 2017. On television, it also set a record as the most viewed Hindi film premiere.
S S Rajamouli's ambitious series of Baahubali movies have been made on a humongous budget of Rs. 150 crore - which is only one-tenth of what the second part of the epic saga has made.
Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 while The Conclusion arrived in theatres this year. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati headline the Baahubali movies while the impressive cast line-up also includes Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.
Comments
Click here for more Education News