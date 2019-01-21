IIM Udaipur Summer Placement, 2018-2020 Batch: 45% Increase In International Job Offers

IIM Udaipur Summer Placement For 2018-2020 Batch

IIM Udaipur has successfully completed the summer placement for 2018-2020 batch. While 237, out of 256, eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute, remaining candidates opted for off-campus opportunities and Summer Entrepreneurship Programme at the Incubation Center offered by the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIM Udaipur. This year, the average stipend offered is Rs. 62,051 which is 15% up from last year. The highest stipend offered has also increased by 20% to Rs. 2,40,000.

13 students have bagged international offers this year which is a 45% increase from the previous year.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC offered internships to IIM Udaipur students for the first time.

The 2020 batch received offers from a total of 69 firms.

Among the 37 first time recruiters on campus were Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Auto, Carwale, Cipla Health, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, John Deere, Pidilite, TVF, Value Labs, Vedanta and Zydus Healthcare. A number of past recruiters also returned to IIMU's campus like BPCL, Cummins, Dell, Droom, GE, Genpact, GroupM, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Indiamart, KPMG, L&T, RBL, Sutherland, TAFE, Tata Steel, Titan, Ujjivan Bank, United Breweries, and Yes Bank.

The number of offers made in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Healthcare sector saw a remarkable surge as compared to last year.

