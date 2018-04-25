IIM Kozhikode To Host 'Coopathon' From April 29

The event is organised by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS) in association with International Co-operative Alliance, International Labour Organisation, IIM-K and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).
The conference is co-funded by ICA-EU Partnership on Co-operatives in Development, People Centred Businesses in Action and supported by the ICA Domus Trust, an IIM-K release said.
Three selected ideas at the "Coopathon", will be presented before the delegates from large and small cooperatives from more than 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.
A cash prize of Rs 60,000 will be presented to the winners along with support from KSUM for developing the ideas and solutions into start-ups.
