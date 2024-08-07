IIM Sirmaur Introduces PG Course On Leadership In Smart Manufacturing

IIM Sirmaur has introduced a postgraduate programme for Executives on Leadership in Smart Manufacturing (PGPEX-LSM). The course has been launched in collaboration with RWTH Aachen combining the managerial strengths of IIM Sirmaur and the technological prowess of RWTH Aachen.

The programme has been designed with an aim to develop management leaders with expertise in smart manufacturing.

Eligibility

Candidates having a BTech degree with 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA awarded by any of the recognised universities/IITs are eligible to apply for the course. The minimum age limit for the candidate is 25 years with nearly 5 years of shop floor experience in manufacturing or allied areas. Besides this, candidates must also have a valid GMAT/GRE/CAT score (Taken within last five years). The applicant must have scored at least 500 in GMAT, 300 in GRE, a score of 50 Percentile (overall) in CAT.

For other participants, IIM Sirmaur will conduct an aptitude test.

Admission process

Initial screening process of applications will be based on the admission criteria. Candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 2,000.

The admission test has been scheduled for August 24, 2024. The interview process will be held from August 31 to September 1, 2024.

The complete schedule of the programme is available on the official website of IIM Sirmaur.

The shortlisted candidates without valid and qualifying CAT/GRE/GMAT score will be required to appear for an aptitude test that will include Basic Engineering Questions, Quantitative Ability, etc. Applicants will finally be evaluated based on personal interview.

As per the information available on the official website of the institute, the thrust of the programme will be assimilating knowledge in various areas for Indian manufacturing such as Smart Manufacturing Systems, Sustainable Production Systems, Digital Smart Production, Frugal Manufacturing and Industry 4.0.

